Thunderstorms move through Metro Detroit early Tuesday afternoon

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service is warning that strong thunderstorms are moving through the Metro Detroit area early Tuesday afternoon:

"Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms," according to the NWS. "These storms will be near... Clinton around 2:15 p.m. Romeo and Macomb Township around 2:25 and St. Clair Shores around 2:30. Mount Clemens and Armada around 2:35 p.m. Richmond around 2:45 p.m."

Other locations impacted by these storms include Melvindale, Roseville, Shelby Township, Ray Center, Utica, Washington, Lathrup Village, Harper Woods, Pleasant Ridge and Grosse Pointe Shores.

"If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building," the weather service says. "Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."

Additional storms were detected in Bay County.

View NWS radar here.