Harper Woods man accused of pouring gas on girlfriend, setting her on fire

A Harper Woods man accused of pouring gasoline on his girlfriend and setting her on fire Monday has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

James Lewis Carlock, 34, was arraigned Wednesday in 32-A District Court in Harper Woods on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, unlawful driving away of a vehicle and domestic violence.

Due to previous felony convictions, he was given a habitual fourth offense notice, police said.

A judge set Carlock's bond at $150,000 and scheduled a preliminary examination hearing in his case for July 28. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police said the charges stem from a Monday assault on a woman that happened at about 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Elkhart near Kelly and Moross.

According to a preliminary investigation, Carlock and his girlfriend were arguing in the home they share. During the fight, Carlock allegedly poured gasoline on his girlfriend and set her on fire.

Officials said Carlock then stole the woman's vehicle and fled.

Medics rushed the victim to a hospital where she is listed in stable condition and being treated for burn injuries.

Detectives tracked Carlock into the city of Detroit and found him driving the stolen vehicle. He was arrested with the help of Detroit police officers.

Carlock was discharged from prison November 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He has convictions for several crimes, including unarmed robbery, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

