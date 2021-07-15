2 arrested after police chase ends when stolen car runs out of gas

Southgate —Two suspects in a stolen Dodge Charger were apprehended Thursday morning after the vehicle ran out of gas in the middle of a police chase, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 4:35 a.m. near Eight Mile and Meyers when troopers learned the vehicle was stolen and had a firearm inside, according to Michigan State Police.

When troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply and a pursuit began. The driver continued onto Interstate 75 and Northline in the city of Southgate, where they ran out of gas, police said.

The driver and the rear seat passenger were taken into custody. A front seat passenger was not located when the vehicle was stopped and no gun was found.

MSP says they believe they know where the third suspect is, and an investigation is ongoing.