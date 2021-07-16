Flood advisories issued for Wayne, Washtenaw amid heavy rain

The Detroit News

A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wayne and Washtenaw counties as heavy rain moves across the area.

"... Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen," according to the weather service. "Some locations that will experience flooding include Ann Arbor, Livonia, Taylor, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Flat Rock, Saline, Milan, Grosse Pointe, Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Canton, downtown Detroit, Detroit, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Trenton, Grosse Ile and Northville."

Especially vulnerable, the weather agency says, are areas along Interstate 94, which may experience minor flooding.

The weather forecast calls for an additional accumulation of 1 to 2 inches today.