Riverview girl, 10, injured after being struck by car

A 10-year-old Riverview girl is recovering after she was hit by a car Thursday, police said.

Officers were called at about noon to the 17700 block of Kennebec near Pennsylvania and Grange roads, according to authorities.

They found a girl on the ground and being aided by her mother. Medics took the girl to a hospital to be treated. Officials said the extent of her injuries are unknown, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said it appears the girl may have stepped in front of a vehicle, operated by a 16-year-old Trenton resident, as she tried to cross the street. Investigators said it does not appear speed, distracted driving or alcohol were factors.

The investigation is ongoing and Riverview police ask anyone with information about the collision to call detectives at (734) 281-4222.

"This is an awful experience for the girl, her mother and the young driver," Riverview Police Chief Ronald Beggs said in a statement. "This why it is so important to always exercise caution and awareness when crossing a street or operating a vehicle. We wish the girl a speedy recovery."

