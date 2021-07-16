Six teens arrested in connection with car theft in Inkster

Six teens were arrested Thursday in Inkster in connection with a car theft, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers on patrol at about 4 p.m. Thursday spotted a stolen black Dodge Charger in the area of Princeton and Meadowdale near Beech Daly Road and Michigan Avenue, according to authorities.

The driver fled as troopers tried to pull the vehicle over.

During a car chase, troopers were able to force the driver to stop his vehicle. Two people who were riding in the car's backseat got out of the vehicle and fled on foot but were arrested by Inkster police.

State police and Inkster police arrested six people, ranging in age from 14 to 16, officials said. The driver, a 16-year-old male, was taken to Wayne County's juvenile facility. Another of the vehicle's occupants, one of the people who fled on foot, has an active felony warrant issued by Washtenaw County for his arrest on a possession of stolen property charge.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

