State police investigate shooting on M-14 near I-275 in Plymouth Twp.

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Friday on M-14 near Interstate 275 they believe was sparked by a road rage incident, officials said.

The incident closed the freeway for about an hour.

Troopers were called at about 7:30 a.m. about a possible shooting on eastbound M-14 near northbound I-275 in Plymouth Township. The caller told dispatchers he was involved in a road rage incident with someone who fired a single shot from a gun into the bottom of the driver's car door, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim in his vehicle. Troopers recovered a round from the vehicle door.

Officials said the shooter was driving in a brown passenger car that was last seen traveling east on M-14.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

