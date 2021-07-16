Worker dies after falling from catwalk at Dearborn factory

A 50-year-old Dearborn man is dead after falling from a catwalk in a factory early Friday, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called at about 3:15 a.m. to the Cleveland-Cliffs Dearborn Works facility for a report that a worker fell from an elevated catwalk, according to authorities.

Dearborn police officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said foul play isn't suspected and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will conduct an investigation.

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning issued a statement about the worker's death:

“With heavy hearts UAW members woke up this morning to learn that one of our members passed away last night due to a fatal accident that occurred in the Cleveland-Cliffs Dearborn Works facility.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our UAW brother and his coworkers during this difficult time."

Based in Cleveland, Cleveland-Cliffs produces flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellets.

