'It's getting to be a bit too much': Metro Detroiters mop up after more flooding

Detroit — Friday was the day that luck ran out for Edward Adam, 52, of Dearborn Heights who had managed to keep a dry basement for the previous two weeks.

The floods finally breached his home with Friday's downpour, seeping in through his basement windows and mixing with overflowed sewer water.

Three weeks after historic rainstorms devastated Metro Detroit, a heavy round of wet weather swooped in Friday, submerging freeways and residential streets and flooding basements all over again.

Friday's downpour dropped two to three inches of rain on some of Metro Detroit's hardest hit communities. with the most falling on Grosse Pointe Farms which was walloped with 3.9 inches in 24 hours on Friday, said Sara Schultz, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Adam’s house, about a hundred yards from Ecorse Creek, was surrounded with water Saturday that was seeping in through his basement windows and mixing with sewage backed up into his basement.

He spent Saturday dealing with the muck and trying to get his insurance company on the phone.

Adam said he was required to get flood insurance by his mortgage company, but he can’t understand why his street was ever approved for development in the first place.

“Oldtimers that I used to talk to in the neighborhood said that before this neighborhood was developed it was a flood plain for Ecorse Creek and they used to come here and hunt,” Adam said.

“It was like a hunting ground and it would flood every spring, but for some reason they allowed this area to be developed.”

James Monet of Dearborn Heights said his house near the corner of Currier and Telegraph is just a couple of blocks north of the Ecorse River — and the only home in the neighborhood that has a basement.

He said he's had to replace everything in his basement due to flooding four times since he bought his home in 2014.

"Two weeks I had to replace everything in my basement — my furnace, freezer, washer and dryer," Monet said, surveying the damage from Friday's flooding. "It's too much to own this home and pay taxes, and continue to try to upkeep it.

"I don't know what to do, and I'm hoping the city will do something."

Monet, who said he's a disabled veteran, has been sharing his home this summer with his fiancée and her two children, and a disabled nephew — as well as the two dogs he calls his "fur babies."

Over the past few years, the flooding of his third-of-an-acre lot has destroyed a hot tub, above-ground pool and patio furniture. And there's so much water outside now that his dogs don't want to go out, he added.

"It's been five years of regret, to be honest," Monet said. "I'm a believer that the Lord doesn't give you more than you can handle, so I just try to take it with a smile.

"But it's getting to be a bit too much."

As of 6 a.m. Saturday morning, all Metro Detroit freeways were open, according to a tweet from the Michigan Department of Transportation. And the weather service's Schultz said the weather is expected to remain clear at least for the next few days.

"It was showery through the night and moved out early (Saturday) morning," Schultz said. "We are going to to be dry and remain dry through the weekend through at least Monday.

"We’re looking at another chance for some showers late Tuesday."

The sun will start peaking out Saturday afternoon, with a high temperature of 79 degrees for the day, Sunday and Monday will remain rain-free with temps returning to the mid-to-upper 80s.

Friday's wet weather came just a day after President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for last month's damaging flooding.

More:Storms push 10B gallons of sewage into Michigan waterways. Here's where

More:How Detroiters can qualify for help with flood-damaged basements