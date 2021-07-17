Michigan cities with the most rainfall Friday

Friday's downpour dropped two to three inches of rain in Metro Detroit communities already hit hard by flooding.

Sara Schultz, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said Grosse Pointe Farms was walloped with the most rain, 3.9 inches in 24 hours on Friday.

At least 12 other cities monitored by the weather service had rainfall accumulations of an inch or more Friday:

1. Grosse Pointe Farms – 3.94 inches

2. Milan – 3.8 inches

3. Detroit (Comerica Park) – 3.65 inches

4. Plymouth – 3.07 inches

5. Woodhaven – 2.96 inches

6. Farmington – 2.72 inches

7. Ann Arbor – 2.72 inches

8. Livonia – 2.71 inches

9. Monroe – 2.25 inches

10. Warren – 2.14 inches

11. Bloomfield Hills – 1.96 inches

12. Brighton – 1.85 inches

13. Milford – 1.18 inches