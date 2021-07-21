2 lanes to close 2 days on I-75 in Detroit for Gordie Howe bridge work

The Detroit News

Construction on part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is closing two lanes on southbound Interstate 75 in Detroit the next two days, project officials announced Wednesday.

The left two lanes on southbound I-75 are scheduled to close between Lansing Street and 17th from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m on Thursday and Friday.

The closure is to support construction work for soil erosion cleanup near Clark Street, project officials said.

The work relates to construction of the bridge's Michigan Interchange, which connects to I-75.

According to the bridge website, nearly 2 miles of I-75 between Springwells and Clark Street require modifications to accommodate ramps linking to the U.S. port of entry.

The $4.4 billion bridge project is touted by officials as one of the largest infrastructure projects in North America.

On July 1, the project team marked 1,000 days since the start of construction, according to the website.

Bryce Phillips, chief executive officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said last month the project has met delays with workers on both sides of the bridge contracting COVID-19, but they aim to have the bridge operating by the end of 2024.