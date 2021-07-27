Driver in crash that killed MSP canine unit arraigned from hospital

A driver has been charged in a crash last weekend that left a Michigan State Police canine dead and several other people injured, officials announced Tuesday.

Henri Brown, 40, was arraigned in the hospital on eight felony counts the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized, state police said on Twitter.

The charges included operating while intoxicating causing serious injury, driving on a revoked license causing serious injury and assaulting/resisting a police officer causing injury, according to the post.

The Southfield resident, who has five prior OWI convictions, was given a $50,000 bond with a GPS and alcohol tether, state police said.

Investigators have reported that at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Brown crashed into a MSP vehicle positioned on the southbound Lodge Freeway near Linwood in Detroit to block traffic after the road flooded.

Brown's vehicle burst into flames, state police said.

The trooper in the MSP Tahoe suffered leg injuries. His canine unit, Rex, was taken to BluePearl Pet hospital in Southfield for severe spine and leg injuries.

The dog died. The trooper has since been released from the hospital.

Rex, a member of the Metro South Post, was "known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles" and "a tremendous partner to his handler," MSP officials have said.

Since his death, residents have shared condolences at the post as well as keepsakes, state police said Tuesday.

"Thank you for your support of the post and Rex’s partner, and the MSP," they tweeted.

Brown and his two female passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries. He underwent surgery for his leg and hip. Testing showed his blood alcohol content was 0.17, state police said.

"His front seat passenger remains on life support for her to donate her organs," MSP said on Twitter. "The second passenger has serious non life threatening injuries."

