State police seek tips on Tuesday night shooting on I-96 near Outer Drive

State police are asking the public for help to find the driver in a freeway shooting stemming from a Tuesday night road rage incident.

Officials said troopers were notified at about 11:40 p.m. by Detroit police about a man who called 911 to report he had been shot while on a freeway. Detroit police said the call dropped and the man didn't answer when dispatchers called him back.

State troopers and police officers were sent to the area from where the call came. Redford police officers found the man at Schoolcraft and Telegraph and took him to a hospital.

He later told police the shooting happened on the express lanes of west Interstate 96 near Outer Drive after he was involved in a road rage incident with another person.

Anyone with information about the incident or the shooting should call Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000.

