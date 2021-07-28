Suspect in fatal stabbings of Van Buren mother, teen in custody

A 47-year-old man suspected of killing a woman and her 14-year-old daughter over the weekend at the victims' Van Buren Township home is in custody, police said Wednesday.

They identified the victims as Yachanda Snipes, 45, and Dacara Leatherberry.

Officers were called late Sunday evening to the Belleville Pointe apartment complex in the 46000 block of Lake Villa Drive for a report of a possible homicide, according to the township's Public Safety Department. The complex is located near Interstate 94 and Belleville Road.

Police said a friend of the family found the bodies of Snipes and Leatherberry inside the apartment after going to their home to check on them late Sunday night. The friend called police.

The two victims had multiple stab wounds, officials said.

On Wednesday, police said a man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Pontiac in connection with the double homicide with help from the Michigan Department of Corrections and Oakland County sheriff's deputies.

They said the suspect is a parolee and on an electronic tether. Investigators also said the suspect was allegedly dating Snipes.

Authorities said they will submit their findings to the county prosecutor's office for review. Meanwhile, they are not releasing the man's identified until he is formally charged in court.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez