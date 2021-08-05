Wayne County officials ask Coast Guard to limit Grosse Ile Toll Bridge closures

Grosse Ile — In a move to curb traffic back-ups, the Wayne County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution asking the U.S. Coast Guard to prohibit the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge from being closed to motorists during rush hours.

The resolution, sponsored by County Commission Vice Chair Joseph Palamara, D-Grosse Ile Township, requests that the Coast Guard prohibit non-emergency openings of the drawbridge for water vessel traffic during peak hours.

Palamara in a Thursday statement called it a "common sense measure," to prevent long traffic back-ups for residents at a time when the island’s free bridge, the only other route on and off the island, is closed for repairs.

"With the toll drawbridge currently accommodating all motor vehicles on and off the island, long back-ups have resulted when the drawbridge is closed to vehicle traffic, particularly during rush hours," Palamara said in a press release. "This resolution fully supports the efforts to obtain drawbridge schedule relief from the U.S. Coast Guard.”

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on the resolution. The Coast Guard has jurisdiction over both bridges in Grosse Ile.

The county-owned Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge has been closed for repairs since May 6, 2020.

In February, the county commission approved a $9.3 million contract for emergency rehabilitation work on the parkway bridge. Repairs are expected to be completed in December.

The closure has left the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge as the sole access point for motor vehicle traffic to and from the island, connecting Grosse Ile Township from its northern end to the mainland at the City of Riverview.

The toll bridge formerly handled 25% of the traffic when the free bridge was operating.

The commission's Thursday resolution would temporarily change the drawbridge schedule, ensuring that it remain open to motorists during peak hours between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays, and between noon and 4:00 p.m. on weekends, through the end of December.

Approximately 10,000 residents live in Grosse Ile Township.

The toll drawbridge opens almost exclusively for tugboats, Border Patrol, Customs, Homeland Security and Wayne County Sheriff vessels, but not freighters, the resolution notes.

The request calls for the Coast Guard to strike a reasonable balance between the needs of water vessels and motor vehicle traffic.

"A temporary modification of the draw schedule would have minimal, if any, impact on water commerce," according to the resolution.

The toll to cross the bridge costs $5 cash and $7 by credit card for most vehicles.