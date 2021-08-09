The $3.5M question: Riverview talks finances if 'Mt. Trashmore' expansion fails

Riverview — With the effort to expand the Riverview landfill stalled by a Wayne County committee's concerns with its proposal, its city manager spoke to the City Council on Monday to discuss Plan B: What does the city's financial future look like if expansion does not happen and the landfill comes to the end of its days in 2031?

Call it the $3.5 million-per-year question. The landfill represents 30% of the city's $12 million budget. The city is seeking to add 45 acres of capacity to the landfill that would be expected to last until 2045.

If that does not happen, there could be cuts in public safety and public works, while entire departments of city government could be eliminated, said City Manager Douglas Drysdale.

On the growth end of the scale, tracts of city-owned land could be developed into residential neighborhoods.

"There are needs and wants," Drysdale said. "Public safety and public works are something we need."

Councilman Dean Workman said he will put up a motion to put expansion up to a vote of Riverview residents in November.

That is how Norton believed the matter would be solved. He signaled his support at Monday’s meeting for Workman’s motion, when it comes.

Councilman James Trombley said he’s “taken it pretty good on the chin” in taking public criticism for his support for the landfill expansion. He has called the landfill Riverview's "jewel" in the past.

“How am I going to tell senior citizens that their tax bill is going up $400, $500, $600?” Trombley said. “We have no property to bring in a big business like a Chrysler plant.”

Monday's discussion was the first meeting of the Riverview City Council since the Wayne County Facility Inclusion Committee kicked the proposal back to City Hall. But the discussion on Riverview's finances in the absence of the landfill dates back to 2019, said Drysdale, who led the discussion.

The discussion was attended by about two dozen residents, a fraction of the crowd that showed up Aug. 1 for a protest opposing expansion.

More:'Mt. Trashmore' eruption: Riverview landfill fight not over, even with roadblocks

Joe Palamara, the Wayne County commissioner representing Riverview, hails from nearby Grosse Ile. He questions the wisdom of replacing a golf course with a landfill. He said the city "has to plan for a life and a tax base beyond garbage."

City leaders say that's easier said than done.

Chuck Norton ran for the City Council in 2019 as an opponent of landfill expansion. He was elected. And now that he's a trustee of the city's finances, Norton sees 3,500,000 reasons to pursue an expansion as that post-landfill future is written. He believes the issue should be put to Riverview voters, and that if it were, they'd favor expansion.

"I don't see where that money comes from," Norton said after the expansion was returned for revisions.

Trombley believes the City Council should take action itself, and not take the matter back to voters.

"That's what residents go to the polls for, to vote for who represents them," Trombley said.

Norton said moving forward with an expansion would be easier, politically, if the public supported the idea. And if they did not support it, city leaders would know.

"I still haven't heard a plan from anybody what we'll do to replace $3.5 million," Trombley said. "You never quit a job until you have another one lined up. You never turn away $3.5 million until you have that elsewhere."

The mayor is considering the long game.

“When it comes down to it, we don’t have a choice,” said Mayor Andrew Swift. “We have to do this. It’s going to be a timing game, but I’d rather have 25 years to play it rather than eight. We don't want to raise taxes or go into receivership.”

The City Council has been here before. At a September 2019 meeting, after a landfill expansion effort failed in 2017, Drysdale told the City Council the city was taking appraisals of city-owned land.

Drysdale explained that due to the Headlee Amendment, Riverview was nearly maxed-out in its ability to tax residents, the Downriver Sunday Times reported.

Michigan cities have upper limits on their taxing powers, but voters can approve a Headlee override to approve higher taxes. However, in 2019 the belief was that even a maximum Headlee override would only raise about $1.1 million per year.

"Drysdale said a public safety millage as well as a Headlee override, to him, are 'last resorts,' " the Sunday Times reported.

Riverview residents who oppose landfill expansion say city officials tell them them one alternative is replacing the golf course with a neighborhood rather than a landfill expansion.

But even that would generate little of the $3.5 million. Even if 160 homes were built, with a $75,000 taxable value, they would generate less than $200,000 in annual tax revenue, the Sunday TImes reported.

jdickson@detroitnews.com