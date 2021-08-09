Storm-affected residents of Wayne, Washtenaw counties can apply for food aid

The Detroit News

Detroit — Low-income residents in Wayne and Washtenaw counties who do not receive food assistance, but had food ruined in the latest rounds of flooding in southeast Michigan, can apply for one-time disaster food assistance, the state announced Monday.

The aid requires an in-person interview in a facility where masks are required. The interviews will be held between Aug. 12 and 19, at six Wayne County locations (four in Detroit), and two Washtenaw County locations; one in Ypsilanti and the other in Ann Arbor.

People not on food assistance and who lived in either county on June 25, and come in below income limits are eligible. People receiving the benefits have to attest that food was ruined, or they suffered a disaster-related injury, or lost income, that their homes were damaged, or that they needed to pay to evacuate and shelter themselves.

In mid-July President Joe Biden granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for a major disaster declaration for Michigan after the severe and damaging rains and flooding.

Biden's declaration made federal funding available to affected individuals in the two counties and brought officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Michigan to help facilitate the aid.

The assistance was expected to provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the flood damage.

“We have a duty to support families in Wayne and Washtenaw counties who have been hit hard by the recent, historic flooding,” Whitmer said Monday in a statement. “President Biden’s approval of my request for a presidential disaster declaration means Michigan can help these families put food on the table and continue to rebuild.”

Applicants for food assistance will need identification and proof of residence, but proof of citizenship will not be asked for, the state noted. Meeting times, on most days, are done in alphabetical groupings based on last names. But on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19, people of all names can apply.

The benefits range from a max one-time payment of $234, for a single person earning about $1,800 per month, to $1,406 for a family of eight that earns about $4,500 per month. As families grow beyond those numbers, the numbers grow.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sought and received Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program approval from the Biden administration through the Food and Nutrition Services within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

People who are granted the disaster food assistance will receive it by way of Bridge Cards.

More information about the disaster food assistance program can be found at Michigan.gov/FoodAssistance.