Canton Twp. bank robbery suspect in custody after surrendering, police say

The Detroit News

Canton Township police said a bank robbery suspect exiting a bank Tuesday afternoon retreated inside when police arrived and ordered occupants out of the building.

He later surrendered to officers "after a short time," Canton Township police said in a release Tuesday.

The suspect in a robbery about 4:30 p.m. at Chase Bank at Ford and Canton Center roads ran back into the bank when the first patrol car arrived. That's when he let the occupants leave the building, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident is remains under investigation and information will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.