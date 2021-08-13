Man arrested after Dearborn police vehicle stolen during parking lot fight

A man has been arrested after police allege he stole a marked Dearborn police car early Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of West Outer Drive and Pelham, according to authorities.

Dearborn officers were called to the area for a large fight in the parking lot of a business.

As officers investigated the matter, a man got into the patrol vehicle and drove away, officials said.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle to Beaumont Hospital on Oakwood until it struck an parked, unoccupied security vehicle. They also released dash cam video of the chase.

Authorities said the suspect was treated for minor injuries caused by the collision before being taken into custody. They also said his identity is not being released until he is charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

