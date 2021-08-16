Man charged with stealing Dearborn police SUV

A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with stealing a Dearborn Police Department patrol vehicle, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

Peter Michael Oleary, 44, is charged in connection with the theft of the marked police SUV around 1:48 a.m. Friday.

The incident occurred after Dearborn police officers were dispatched to a bar in the 22000 block of Outer Drive in Dearborn on a reported fight in the parking lot. While police were investigating the fight, Oleary allegedly stole the marked SUV. He was apprehended at a local hospital following a brief police chase, said the prosecutor's office.

No other details on the incident were released Monday.

Oleary has been charged with one count each of fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing stolen property, unlawfully driving away an automobile and reckless driving. Oleary was arraigned Monday in 19th District Court and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference for Oleary is scheduled for Aug. 27 in 19th District Court before Judge Gene Hunt.