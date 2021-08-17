Romulus man charged in connection with girlfriend's death

A 52-year-old Romulus man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Michael David McCarren is accused of killing Jennifer Leombruno, 43, also of Romulus around 8 a.m. Aug. 7 following an argument.

Leombruno, who according to prosecutors lived with McCarren, was found inside a hotel room with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The hotel is located in the 8200 block of Merriman Road in Romulus.

McCarren was charged on Aug. 12 with one count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned Aug. 13 before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for McCarren at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25 before Judge Brian Oakley.