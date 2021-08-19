Gibraltar police seek tips in vandalism of American flag

Gibraltar police are looking for whoever sullied the Star-Spangled Banner.

Investigators believe an American flag that belongs to the city and located at the Gibraltar Community Center's back pavilion was vandalized sometime on Sunday, officials said in a post on the Gibraltar Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said Thursday anyone with information about the incident should call the department at (734) 676-1022.

They also urged parents to use the incident to speak to their children about how the "desecration of the American flag is NEVER acceptable regardless of your current political ideology."

"Brave Men and Women have laid down their lives and have been maimed beyond imagine to give your child/children the right to live in freedom," police said in the post.

