Wayne County to offer COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday. Here's what to know

Wayne County will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday as the nation grapples with the delta variant.

A booster shot for the vaccines has gained attention in recent months as a further protectant against the virus, especially as new variants create uncertainty about the vaccines' long-term efficacy. While the U.S. is expected to recommend Americans get a booster shot eight months after their second dose, immunocompromised Wayne County residents are already cleared to get one at least 28 days after their second shot.

“We encourage residents to consult their doctor or other medical provider about whether they should receive a booster,” said Melita Jordan, director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services, in a statement. “This booster will help protect immunocompromised individuals from the virus especially as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.”

Here's what you need to know about getting a booster in Wayne County.

How much does it cost?

The booster will be available free of charge at all Wayne County-sponsored vaccine sites, according to a release from Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

Which vaccines can I get?

Boosters for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at Wayne County sites.

Johnson & Johnson, the single-shot vaccine, does not have a booster approved and will not be offered at county sites.

Questions about "vaccine mixing," or the act of mix-and-matching doses from different vaccine makers, have been raised as new information comes out about the ability of different vaccines to protect against new variants. Residents have been advised to get their booster in the same vaccine as they got the first two — meaning those who got two Pfizer shots should stick with Pfizer and those who got Moderna should still get Moderna.

Where can I get one?

The Pfizer booster is available at six locations.

The Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Garden City, the Maplewood Community Center is also open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Belleville and Taylor campuses of Wayne County Community College both offer the booster on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Flat Rock Community Center and Lincoln Park Community Center are also giving the booster from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Moderna's booster is available on three college campuses:

The Harper Woods campus of Wayne County Community College has the booster on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft College in Livonia has it on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Boosters for both brands are also available at many grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses in the county.

How long should I wait between doses?

The CDC recommends most non-immunocompromised people wait approximately eight months between their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna for the booster.

But the wait is shorter for the immunocompromised. People who fall into this category should wait a minimum of 28 days after the second shot.

Why get a booster?

Officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say the boosters help to "maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability." Health experts have said the boosters should not be taken as a sign of vaccine ineffectiveness, but rather as another step to further protect oneself against the virus and hospitalizations.

“Boosters for immunocompromised residents are another safe and effective tool to help our residents stay safe from COVID-19,” Evans said. “The best way to end this pandemic is for all eligible residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public indoor spaces. Both actions are proven ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Do I need an appointment? If so, how can I get one?

Appointments or requests for in-home boosters can be made by calling 1-866-610-3885 or texting "WAYNE VAX" to 48355.

All Wayne County sites take walk-ins from residents.

