State police investigate report man shot in arm while traveling on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a man's report he was shot Sunday on Interstate 94.

Officials said Monday troopers were called at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn for a report the staff was treated a person with a gunshot wound on his right arm.

The man came to the hospital and told staff he had been shot while on the freeway.

Investigators said the man was vague and uncooperative. However, he claimed he was in Ypsilanti when he got a flat tire. He said two men were driving him to Detroit to get a new tire. The victim refused to identify the two men.

As the three men traveled east on Interstate 94 between the Southfield Freeway and Michigan Avenue, he said an unknown vehicle opened fire on their car and he was struck by a round.

The victim told police the driver of the vehicle in which he was a passenger exited onto Michigan and got onto westbound I-94 and drove to the hospital. The two men then dropped the victim off several blocks near the hospital, so he could walk to the emergency room.

Officials said Monday troopers searched the freeway where the male alleged the incident occurred and found no evidence of a shooting. They also could not locate his vehicle with the flat tire.

State police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about it call its Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

