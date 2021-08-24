Taylor police officer charged in assault of driver

A Taylor officer has been charged in connection with the assault of a man after he was dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

The officer, Tyler Peake, 23, is accused of assaulting Brendan Morgan, 34, around 1:43 a.m. April 1, 2020, after police were sent to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance involving Morgan and a 34-year-old female, reportedly his girlfriend.

The Taylor woman called 911 to report the incident and said Morgan of Southfield had driven away from her home in a black car in the direction of a Marathon gas station.

Three marked police SUVs with seven officers responded. The officers wore body cameras and scout cars also recorded the encounter, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Morgan’s car was located traveling toward the Marathon station in the 8350 block of Telegraph, and the scout cars' lights and sirens were activated as Morgan drove into the station. Peake approached Morgan, pointed his handgun at him, then instructed him several times to stop his car and get out.

Morgan rolled down his window and raised both hands where they were visible, said the prosecutor. It is alleged that Peake then punched Morgan in the face with his right hand through the open window while holding his handgun in his left hand. Ten seconds elapsed from the time Peake approached Morgan yelling commands until the time he punched Morgan. Peake then is alleged to have struck Morgan multiple times on the ground after Morgan was forcibly removed from his vehicle by other officers.

Peake has been charged with misconduct in office and battery. Misconduct in office, a common-law felony, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Peake also is charged with assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Peake is expected to be arraigned Wednesday before Judge Gino D. Salamone in 23rd District Court in Taylor.