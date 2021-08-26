Sick passenger causes Delta flight to turn back to Detroit Metro

Romulus — A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Los Angeles from Detroit on Thursday was forced to turn around and return to the airport after a passenger on board suffered a medical condition, sources said.

Flight DL1255, which was bound for LAX, took off from Detroit Metro (DTW) at 12:35 p.m. and returned approximately an hour later at 1:32 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Lisa Gass, who said that the passenger in question refused medical treatment by Wayne County Airport Authority paramedics.

The flight has since departed and was en route to LAX at the time of writing.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the passenger in question was on the resumed flight.