State police revive driver sought in hit-and-run in Taylor

Michigan State Police came to the aid of a driver accused in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in Taylor who needed help after a suspected drug overdose.

Troopers with the Metro South post in Taylor were called to the scene around 7:05 a.m. Thursday. A witness in the hit-and-run who ffollowing the suspect flagged down a sergeant to point out where he was last seen, MSP said on Twitter.

A canine unit helped lead troopers to the man, who was found unresponsive under a fallen tree, according to the post. Since the man appeared to have overdosed, troopers administered two doses of Narcan to revive him.

The suspect was transported to Beaumont Hospital Dearborn, where hospital staff sedated the man when he "continued to act out aggressively." Preliminary blood results showed the suspect had a high blood alcohol level, state police said.

A warrant request has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.