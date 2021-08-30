Police seek witnesses in Dearborn shooting that led to 3 arrests

Dearborn — Three people were arrested in connection to an early Saturday morning shooting in Dearborn that left one injured, police said.

A 42-year-old man had sustained non-life threatening injuries when police found him on the 25000 block of Michigan Ave. at about 2 a.m.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"Our investigators are seeking charges on all involved and will be forwarding a request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in the statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Dearborn Police's tip line at (313) 943-3012 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan 1-800-773-2587.