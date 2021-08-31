Boy, 11, dies after being struck by pickup truck in Van Buren Twp.

An 11-year-old Ypsilanti Township boy is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday in Van Buren Township, police said.

Officers were called at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to a location on Michigan Avenue near Denton Road in the township for a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a disabled vehicle was parked partially in the travel lanes of eastbound Michigan Avenue and east of Denton due to an unknown mechanical failure.

A 61-year-old Canton Township resident traveling east on Michigan in his Ford Fusion struck the disabled vehicle. At the time of the crash, three people who had been in the disabled vehicle were standing outside of it.

One of the disabled vehicle's occupants was the 11-year-old boy.

Police said the boy tried to run south across Michigan Avenue after the crash and was struck by a GMC pickup truck traveling east on the road.

Canton Township Fire Department medics administered emergency care to everyone involved in the collision, officials said. They pronounced the 11-year-old boy deceased at the scene. They also took a 34-year-old Ypsilanti Township woman and a 9-year-old Ypsilanti Township girl to the University of Michigan Hospital for evaluation.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it to call Lt. Kenneth Floro or Det. Dale Harrison at (734) 699-8930.

