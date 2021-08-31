Man, 24, sought in fatal shooting of other man in Dearborn Sunday

A 24-year-old Metro Detroit man is wanted by Dearborn police in connection with the fatal shooting of another man Sunday, officials said.

Ronald Deshawn Yharbrough is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man Sunday, according to police.

Yharbrough is described as 6-foot 1-inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous. They also said he is known to frequent locations in Detroit and Inkster.

Anyone with information on Yharbrough's whereabouts should call Dearborn Police's Tip Line at (313) 943-3012.

Police said officers were called at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a location in the 5000 block of Heather Drive near Ford and Greenfield roads for a report of a shooting and one person wounded.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who had been shot several times. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the victim and an acquaintance had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation just before the shooting happened.