Suspect, 17, sought in fatal Sunday shooting of woman, 18, in Dearborn

Dearborn police are seeking a 17-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting of a woman Sunday, officials said.

Antonio Lavelle Sims is accused of shooting the 18-year-old woman after a fight, officials said. He is considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Anyone with information on Sims' whereabouts should call Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Sims is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weights about 130 pounds.

Investigators said they believe he is still in the Detroit area.

Authorities said officers were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 20000 block of Michigan Avenue near Evergreen Road for a report of a shooting and one injured person. The suspect in the shooting, later identified as Sims, had fled the scene, they said.

Officers arrived and found the victim wounded. Medics took the woman to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

