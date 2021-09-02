Driver dead in crash with semitractor in Dearborn, police say

A motorist died and a semitractor-trailer driver was injured Thursday in a collision on Schaefer in Dearborn, police said.

An investigation determined a sedan traveling north on the road near Interstate 94 around 3 p.m. crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the semi traveling in the opposite direction, the police department said in a statement.

The sedan driver, identified as a 31-year-old Dearborn resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The 41-year-old Texas resident driving the semi was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.

“This is a tragic situation for our entire community, and we send out condolences to the families involved," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

The crash came two days after another fatal collision involving a semi in Dearborn.

A tow truck collided with a semitractor-trailer Tuesday near Wyoming and I-94 after failing to stop for a red traffic signal, police reported.

The tow truck driver, a 55-year-old Lincoln Park resident, was ejected and died. A passenger also was ejected but hospitalized.

The semi driver was not hurt.