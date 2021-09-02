Wayne County declares state of emergency in Flat Rock after spill in sewer

Flat Rock — A hazardous material spill Monday night in Flat Rock's sanitary sewer system caused the evacuation of a school and four homes and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans to declare a state of emergency.

The emergency declaration was issued just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It does not affect drinking water in the south Wayne County community of 10,000.

Evans has asked that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also declare a state of emergency in Flat Rock "as a way to speed cleanup of and investigation into the spill," the county said in a Thursday statement.

County officials noted they are still trying to "identify this flammable substance and locate its source."

"Out of an abundance of caution," the county said, River Heights Academy and four homes were evacuated. Kids weren't at the school at the time, the county noted.

The smell was noticed in the Hickory Ridge subdivision, south of Vreeland, east of Telegraph.Flat Rock officials, Wayne County hazardous waste staff, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Michigan are all on-site.

Flat Rock residents who smell gasoline odors in their homes should call (734) 782-2496, the county said.

People in other communities who smell gasoline should call 911.