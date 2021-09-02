Wayne County employees get 2.5% pay hike in 2022 budget

Detroit — Wayne County's 2022 budget is $1.67 billion, and will include a 2.5% pay hike for its 4,000 employees.

The 2021-2022 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1. County officials said the across-the-board pay hike means that all of its employees will now earn "at least $15 per hour."

“Although we have many successes in this budget, we still have many challenges,” said Alisha Bell, D-Detroit, chair of the Wayne County Commission, in a statement accompanying the announcement. "One of the most important is for us to continue to retain and find ways to attract new talent to keep this county great.”

Wayne County is one of many employers in need of staffing. This year, the county contracted with a Troy-based accounting firm, Rehmann, to make it through the budget process.

Overall, the county has about 1,000 job openings, including 200 positions at Wayne County Jail.

The regularly-mandated overtime shifts for jail deputies has led to many tensions between the union representing 540 deputies and Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Washington does not set the budget, County Executive Warren Evans does. Washington said this spring, after talking with Evans, that a pay raise of some sort seemed likely. Thursday it was passed into law by the commission.

Reginald Crawford, head of the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association, was pleased to hear of the pay hike.

"It's great. It's needed," Crawford said. "I'm sure our members will appreciate it. Every little bit helps."

The 2022 budget projects a $2.1 million surplus and continues a string of seven consecutive balanced budgets, officials noted Thursday.

Wayne County was also awarded $339 million via the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill.

County officials have not released any detailed plans on how the money will be spent, but have said the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" must result in "transformative" benefits to the county's 43 communities.

jdickson@detroitnews.com