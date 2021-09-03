Evacuation area expanded in Flat Rock as search for source of fumes continues

Flat Rock — Five days after gasoline-like smells were detected in Flat Rock, leading to an evacuation of seven homes and a charter school and setting off county and state emergency declarations, government officials say they are still trying to determine the source of the odor and what caused it.

Mayor Mark Hammond said Friday in a press conference outside Flat Rock City Hall that officials still aren’t sure what’s caused the stink.

“It’s absolutely something,” Hammond said. “We’re not sure what yet.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office in a statement Thursday evening said the city "experienced a hazardous materials emergency in the form of an unknown odor, posing a serious health and safety threat to residents."

The statement and her order said investigators found "high levels of an unknown gas" that have the "potential to be explosive."

The “area of concern” for the odor was expanded by a mile in the last day due to testing, Hammond said.

Its northern bound had been Gibraltar, but now it is Vreeland. Along with Huron River Drive to the south, Interstate 75 to the east and Cambridge to the west.

The situation does not affect drinking water in the southern Wayne County community of 10,000, the county said in a statement.

Hammond was joined at the press conference by Flat Rock Fire Chief James Katona and officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Katona said "hundreds" of personnel have helped out in Flat Rock in recent days, including mutual aid from Oakland and Monroe counties.

Life within the area of concern is no different for most Flat Rock residents, other than they might see testing done on the sewer system, Hammond said.

But seven homes, three more than were evacuated Thursday, and the River Heights Academy, a charter school, all had to be evacuated. Friday morning, there were no kids at the school, but all three entrance doors were propped on, to let the building air out.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency workers visited the school late Friday morning, but declined to discuss their work.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared an emergency Wednesday evening. Whitmer followed suit Thursday evening, declaring a state of emergency for Flat Rock as well as Wayne and Monroe counties.

Her declaration makes available state resources in cooperation with local response efforts, according to a statement.

"My top priority is ensuring that every resource is available to the cty of Flat Rock, Wayne County and Monroe County to determine where the odor originated, so that we can clean up the affected area and prevent further harm," Whitmer said. "I’m grateful to the leadership in the city of Flat Rock, Wayne County, Monroe County and all of the first responders who have been on the ground keeping people safe."

Rick Konopka, 56, lives across the street from River Heights Academy. The manhole in his front yard was pried open by work crews days ago. It was still open Friday morning, surrounded by four orange cones and yellow caution tape.

“I don’t smell anything,” Konopka said as he emerged from his garage. “Crews have been here testing and working, and good for them.”

He planned to go boating on the Detroit River and Lake Erie Friday.

He was not worried about the odors, but as he approached the manhole, he caught his first whiff of trouble. It was the only time all week he’d noticed the smell, he said.

Evans signed the emergency order Wednesday evening, but a news release announcing it wasn’t sent until Thursday evening.

Bill Nowling, spokesman for Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, would not directly address why officials waited 24 hours to notify the public of the emergency.

“The timing of the order does not impact the emergency response from county or state or feds, which were all on site Monday,” Nowling said.

Flat Rock residents who smell gasoline odors in their homes should call 734-782-2496, the county said.

People in other communities who smell gasoline should call 911.