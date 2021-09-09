Police investigate non-fatal shooting at Dearborn condo complex

One person was injured and another arrested in a shooting Thursday in Dearborn, police said.

They also said the investigation is ongoing, but they believe the shooting was accidental.

Officers were called at about 6:30 a.m. to a home in the Georgetown Commons condominium complex near Michigan Avenue and Schaefer for a report of a possible shooting, according to authorities.

They found a victim with a non-fatal gunshot wound. Medics took the victim to a hospital to be treated.

Officials said the suspect in the shooting was arrested and police recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

