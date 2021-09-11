Dearborn police chief on 9/11: Respecting, loving, protecting others will make US stronger

Dearborn — The United States is stronger than it was 20 years ago, when thousands of Americans were killed in a devastating terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

The attack ushered in a new era of security and coordination for first responders from the federal to local levels, he said.

But it also ushered in an era of discrimination against Arab Americans, particularly in Dearborn, where Haddad stood Saturday to address a somber crowd gathered to remember the attack. The city was demonized, he said.

"That's the danger of bigotry and hatred in our country," he said. "It harms all of us."

Keeping a country safe requires more than people taking oaths and donning uniforms, Haddad told the crowdoutside the Dearborn Police Station. Safety and strength is borne from respecting, loving and protecting each other.

"That will make us a stronger nation," he said. "If we continue to separate one another, then the terrorists have succeeded."

Twenty years ago, two airliners barreled into the World Trade Center in Manhattan, sending plumes of smoke skyward and shards of steel and glass to the concrete below. The center's Twin Towers collapsed later that morning. More than 2,600 people died.

Another plane collided with the Pentagon less than an hour later. A fourth, headed for Washington, D.C., landed in a southern Pennsylvania field when passengers overtook the pilot. Another 381 people died at the Pentagon and in the four planes, according to the 9-11 Commission's report released in 2004.

The planes were hijacked by attackers working on behalf of extremist group al-Qaida in Afghanistan.

The crowd that gathered Saturday in front of the police station prayed for the families of people killed in the 9/11 attacks and the wars that followed. A pipe and drum corps performed "Amazing Grace."

Leslie Windless, 31, of Dearborn Heights attended with her 10-year-old daughter, Alayah Windless. Alayah wants to become a police chief someday, and her mother wanted her to understand the gravity of the 9/11 attacks and sacrifices made by the first responders.

"I want her to understand the decision she's making to go into law enforcement," she said.

