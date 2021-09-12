State police seek tips in Saturday afternoon shooting on Davison near Hamtramck

Michigan State Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the westbound Davison Freeway at Joseph Campau Avenue in Detroit.

The victim told troopers that he had entered the freeway from Gallaher Street and was traveling in the right lane when he was shot from behind and hit with what appeared to be fragments. The incident was reported at about 3:10 p.m.

Police said in a statement on Twitter they responded to a call at Henry Ford Hospital, where the victim said he drove himself after the incident. He did not provide information about the suspect.

Police encourage people who may have witnessed the shooting to call (734) 287-5000 or leave a tip on their mobile app.