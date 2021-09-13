1 dead, 1 injured in Canton car crash

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-car crash Monday morning in Canton, police said.

Police officers and firefighters were called at about 8 a.m. Monday to the area of Ford and Canton Center roads, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver BMW was traveling west on Ford Road when it collided with a red Toyota in the intersection. The BMW then crashed into a traffic signal pole.

Police said the BMW's driver, a 38-year-old Canton woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old Canton man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said. The two were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Investigators said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez