Mayor: Testing continues in Flat Rock after gas spill, schools all clear

Homes in Flat Rock are still being tested for contaminants from a gasoline spill in the city's sewer system two weeks ago, its mayor said.

Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond also said no contaminants from the spill have been found in schools in the city.

"Testing is ongoing," he said during a Friday briefing for residents posted on YouTube. "The testing is happening in sewers and homes. It's not complete."

And for Flat Rock parents concerned about the schools, he said: "Our schools are continuously being monitored. And they are, at this time, clear of contaminants but the testing will continue in our schools."

Hammond said the community center, which is in an area affected by the spill, remains closed. Testing continues on the facility and "as soon as it is cleared, we will open it and convey that information to you," he said. "We're very sorry for the inconvenience."

The Aug. 30 gasoline spill in Flat Rock's sanitary sewer system resulted in the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes and prompted state and county officials to declare a state of emergency. Fumes from the spill were first noticed in the Hickory Ridge subdivision, south of Vreeland, east of Telegraph.

Officials were concerned the fumes were an explosive hazard. Last Monday, state officials said the danger of explosion had been mitigated.

However, benzene, toluene and xylene — components of gasoline — are still a potential hazard, according to officials. All three are poisonous and exposure to benzene fumes over a long period may cause serious health problems. An Environmental Protection Agency mobile laboratory was brought to Flat Rock last week to test for harmful vapors in the city's sewers, homes and buildings.

On Sept. 3, state environmental officials and Ford Motor Co. said the automaker's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was likely the source of the fumes. Ford said it discovered a large leak in a pipe that carries gasoline to the plant was likely the cause. The factory uses the gasoline to fuel the Ford Mustangs it builds.

State officials said an estimated 1,000 to 3,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline spilled into the sewer system.

Ford created a $1 million relief fund and lined up hotel rooms for people who left their homes.

