Suspects sought in robbery at Livonia party supplies store

Livonia police are seeking suspects in a robbery reported Sunday at a party supplies store.

Two suspects entered the Celebration Station in the 29400 block of Six Mile at about 12:30 p.m., "implied they had a gun and demanded money," police said in a statement.

The pair left with cash as well as a customer's cell phone, according to the release.

Authorities describe one suspect as a man around 40 years old, 5-foot-7, with a medium build, last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes and a bandana over his face.

The second suspect is described as around 30 years old, 6-foot-1, with a medium build, last seen wearing a similar outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $5,500. Organizers said the business owner's rent for the month was stolen in the robbery.