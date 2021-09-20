Off-duty Wayne County corrections officer shot, killed in Detroit

Detroit — A Wayne County corrections officer was killed early Monday while off-duty, the sheriff's office said.

Officer Devante Jones, 23, was shot several times after dropping someone off in the area of East Forest and Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to authorities.

"We offer our condolences and prayers to the family who have lost their loved one in the most tragic way," Sheriff Raphael Washington said in a statement. "This resonates with all of us on the job. We’re going to do all we can find out what happened."

They said the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Detroit Police alongside the sheriff's department.

Jones fled the vehicle, trying to escape the gunfire, but was found and rushed over to Detroit Receiving Hospital. He had been shot multiple times and he died of his injuries around 4:50 a.m., they said.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones joined the department in October 2019 and worked in Jail Division I.

In August 2018, Sgt. Lee Smith, a deputy Wayne County sheriff weeks from retirement, was killed off-duty in a hit-and-run in Westland. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office supplemented Westland Police Department investigators, aiding in film review.

The late Benny Napoleon, then Wayne County Sheriff, said “30 to 40 people” from the sheriff’s office and Westland police ran down tips and scoured “hours and hours” of surveillance video, from dozens of locations before an arrest was made.

More:Sheriff: Driver in Wayne County deputy's hit-and-run caught

"It will absolutely be a similar thing now," said Mike Jaafar, Wayne County's Undersheriff. "It's all hands on deck."

Jaafar said there are no early indications the shooting is connected to Jones's work at the jail, but also said it was early on, and that Detroit is the lead investigator.

"Detroit has a phenomenal homicide crew," Jaafar said. "They know what they're doing. We're pretty confident we're going to get the shooter."

Jaafar said Jones had one child and another on the way.

"It's an absolute tragedy," Jaafar said.

Reginald Crawford, president of the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff's Association, said union leaders were present at morning shift roll call and will return for the afternoon shift. Jones worked afternoons.

Resources are available for deputies who need to talk to someone about the loss, Crawford said.

Crawford noted how much loss the sheriff's office has suffered in recent years.

The sheriff's office lost a jail commander, Donifay Collins, and Sheriff Napoleon to COVID-19. Deadline Detroit reported that two doctors at the jail also died of COVID-19.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy was killed in an attack at the division two jail in Sept. 2020.

"Circumstances have run the gamut," Crawford said. "We've lost members to COVID, hit-and-runs, murders, at the jail, and off work."

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide unit at (313) 596-2260 or the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (313) 833-0864.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Reporter James Dickson contributed.