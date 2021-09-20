Teen accused of fatally shooting woman, 18, in Dearborn charged

A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a woman on Aug. 29 has been charged, officials said Monday.

Antonio Lavelle Sims was arraigned Monday in 19th District Court in Dearborn on a first-degree murder charge and a felony firearm charge, according to authorities. A judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond and scheduled a probable cause conference in the case against him for Oct. 1.

Dearborn police and U.S. Marshals arrested Sims Friday, officials said.

Police officers were called at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 29 the 20000 block of Michigan Avenue near Evergreen Road for a report of a shooting and one injured person. The suspect in the shooting, later identified as Sims, had fled the scene, they said.

Officers arrived and found the victim, an 18-year-old woman, wounded. Medics took the woman to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe Sims shot the woman after a fight.

