1 dead, 3 injured in three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Harper Woods

One person is dead and three others injured after a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Harper Woods, police said.

Harper Woods police officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Vernier and Harper roads for a report of a crash with injuries. A caller told police one of the vehicles had rolled over and caught fire.

Police and firefighters arrived to find three vehicles involved in the collision, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Ford Expedition with a lone driver was traveling east on Vernier failed to stop for a red traffic signal at Harper. The SUV struck a 2014 Dodge Charger with two people inside, continued east on Vernier and struck a 2011 Cadillac CTS occupied by one person. The Ford continued traveling east on Vernier until it crashed into a tree, authorities said.

Medics took all four people to a hospital. Police said the driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. The two people in the Dodge and the SUV's driver are all listed in temporary serious condition, they said.

Officials said charges against the Expedition's driver are pending. They also said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez