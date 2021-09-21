State police investigate death of woman found Monday in Inkster home

Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an Inkster home Monday, officials said.

Troopers from the state police's Brighton Post and detectives from its Second District at about 5:50 p.m. Monday went to a home in the 3100 block of Henry Street near Michigan Avenue and Inkster Road to execute a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation, according to authorities.

They entered the home and found a deceased woman.

Police said they have not yet identified the woman nor have they determined the cause of her death.

