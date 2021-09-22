Person of interest in Dearborn home invasion in police custody

Dearborn — A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the early Wednesday morning break-in of a Dearborn home, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a residence in the 14000 block of Lanson Street near Schaefer Road and Michigan Avenue for a report of a home invasion, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect assaulted a person who lives in the home and then fled the scene. However, officers located a person of interest nearby and took him into custody, they also said.

