Person of interest in Dearborn home invasion in police custody
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Dearborn — A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the early Wednesday morning break-in of a Dearborn home, police said.
Officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to a residence in the 14000 block of Lanson Street near Schaefer Road and Michigan Avenue for a report of a home invasion, according to authorities.
Police said the suspect assaulted a person who lives in the home and then fled the scene. However, officers located a person of interest nearby and took him into custody, they also said.
