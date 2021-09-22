Taylor student accused of threatening to shoot security officer, carrying gun

Taylor — A Taylor high school student has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a security officer and carrying a gun, officials said.

Police were called to Taylor High School Wednesday morning for a complaint of threats made, they said. They were told a 15-year-old student who lives in Inkster threatened to shoot a school security officer.

Officers found the student, who had a fanny pack around his waist. They found a loaded pistol with its serial numbers filed off inside the fanny pack, officials said.

He was arrested and is being held until he can be transferred to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez