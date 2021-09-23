Most evacuated Flat Rock residents can 'immediately' return home

Flat Rock — The last group of 600 households evacuated by an Aug. 30 gasoline spill at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant can return home, state and city health officials announced Thursday.

The remaining evacuees lived in "zone one," closest to the spill, and they've been out of their homes for the better part of a month. Officials however have not yet cleared the return of residents of fewer than 15 homes that previously had reportable odors or concerning levels of benzene.

Zone 1 stretches from Interstate 75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff to the south.

On Monday, another 600-plus households in "zone two," near but not next to the affected area, were allowed to return home.

Zone 2 ran Gibraltar Road to the north, Sheeks Road to the west, East Huron River Drive to the south and Tamarack to the east, as well as buildings along Woodruff between East Huron River Drive and Cahill Road.

At its height, the gasoline spill displaced 1,200 families, or one-third of Flat Rock's households.

Flat Rock families can return home "immediately," Wayne County announced Thursday afternoon.

"This determination does not apply to occupants of homes that initially had elevated levels of benzene or had their homes tested by EPA because of odor complaints," the county said. "These homes will require further analysis before receiving their final clearance letter, which could happen as soon as today."

Owners of the affected homes have been notified.

Zone one was declared safe even though only a fraction of the homes have been tested.

The county explained that "not all homes require indoor air testing because MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paired data from sewer testing with some houses across Flat Rock that initially had elevated benzene levels or gasoline odors inside their homes to validate that air levels in homes are below health levels."

"MDHHS concluded that the indoor air of other homes in Zone 1 will not be at risk of being impacted from benzene or other gasoline-related chemicals now that the gasoline release has been stopped," the statement notes.

"I’m pleased that Zone 1 residents now have assurance that the gas leak is not impacting the air quality in their homes,” said Michigan's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, in a statement.

Ford has said that it appears the leak of 1,400 gallons of gasoline started no earlier than Aug. 26. Regular air quality monitoring has confirmed the plant is safe for employees and others to be on site, the automaker has said.

Operations at the plant resumed Monday after a shutdown.

Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for EGLE, or Michigan's department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said in a statement that "EGLE continues to work with Ford to investigate the release and determine exactly how the gasoline traveled into the sanitary sewer system."

