Taylor High School student charged in school shooting threat

A 15-year-old Taylor High School student is facing multiple charges on allegations he made school shooting threats on campus while armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office on Thursday announced charges for the teen stemming from alleged threats made against a Taylor High School security guard.

The teen, who is being prosecuted as a juvenile, is accused of threatening to shoot the security guard after being told, by the guard, to return to class. The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. Wednesday and Taylor police were dispatched to the school on Beech Daly on a report of a disorderly student.

Once officers arrived, they located the teen outside of the school. He was then searched by the officers and the handgun was found. He was arrested at the scene, prosecutors said.

The teen is charged with one count each of carrying a concealed weapon; schools- intentional threat to commit act of violence against school employees or a school; possession of a weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday before Referee Leslie Graves at the Juvenile Detention Center downtown Detroit.