Woman charged Dearborn Heights hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash last week in Dearborn Heights that left a motorcyclist dead, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ashley Anne Taylor-Baker, 32, was arraigned Tuesday in 20th District Court.

She faces one count each of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, tampering with evidence and moving violation causing death, authorities said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege the Taylor resident was driving at a high rate of speed west on Van Born Road at about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 15 when she struck the victim.

Taylor Fire Department officials rushed the motorcyclist, identified as Rodney Bidwell, 42, to a local hospital. The Taylor man later was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the driver's arrest on Sept. 16.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 28 before Judge Mark Plawecki.